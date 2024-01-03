NCB busts drug syndicate; 8 arrested

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a gang smuggling Methamphetamine from Myanmar to Sri Lanka via Imphal, Guwahati, and Chennai. It seized 15.8 kg of contraband and arrested 8 persons including a woman.

NCB Chennai zone officers seized 4.8 kg of Methamphetamine and arrested four. Another four were arrested in Imphal. Based on interrogation, it was revealed that the source of contraband was from Moreh in Manipur.

The four arrested in Chennai are identified as Chinthamani, Veera Selvam @ Selvam, Saravanan, and Joseph Justine Paul. Another four accused Kalaimani, Reena, Roshan Kumar, and Ravi were brought from Imphal and arrested.

A joint team, formed under the leadership of NCB director Chennai, comprising officers of Chennai and Bengaluru zones proceeded to Imphal and conducted discreet surveillance for three days.

On 28 December, the police intercepted a car near a hotel in Imphal. Three persons including the supplier of the contraband from Moreh were present in the car and 11 kg of methamphetamine was seized from the car.

On further follow-up with the assistance of Imphal NCB zonal officers, the financier handling the hawala transactions was intercepted and Rs10 lakhs was seized.

Two accounts handling the drug money have been identified with Rs 36 lakhs and Rs 42.66 Lakhs balance respectively and the accounts have been blocked from further transactions. Further investigation revealed that the contraband had been smuggled from Tamu in Myanmar. It was concealed in tea packets and brought to Moreh. From Moreh, the drugs are smuggled to Srilanka.