NCB busts Chennai - Bengaluru drug syndicate, 7 held

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths had busted an international drug racket when they arrested 7 people including 6 Nigerians from Chennai and Bengaluru this week.

On the basis of specific information, the officers of NCB Chennai intercepted one person, a resident of Chennai at Royapettah.

A recovery of 7.45 gm of cocaine and 7.20 gm of MDMA pills was made from his possession.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that he had sourced the same from Bangalore from some Nigerian nationals.

In follow up to this seizure, on 5 September 3 Nigerian nationals who had arrived from Bangalore, were intercepted at Koyambedu.

A total quantity of 407 gm of amphetamine and 138 gm of MDMA pills were recovered and seized from their possession.

Based on information provided by them, a house search was conducted at Bangalore, which resulted in the recovery and seizure of an additional quantity of 601 gm of amphetamine and 172 gm of MDMA Pills and apprehension of 3 other Nigerian nationals.

All the 6 Nigerian nationals were placed under arrest on September 7.

At present all the 7 accused nationals are in judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress, said a press release from P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai.