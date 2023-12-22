NCB arrests two, 56 kg methamphetamine seized

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has seized a total of 56 kg of methamphetamine and arrested two persons, including a Sri Lankan national.

According to a press release from NCB on 10 December a Srilankan national Udayakumar who was staying in a lodge in Chennai was summoned for interrogation based on suspicion that he was trying to smuggle Methamphetamine to Srilanka and 2 kg of Methamphetamine was seized from his possession.

In follow up action, supplier Akbar Ali from Perambur, Chennai was arrested.

54 kg of Methampehtamine which was concealed in a hide out was recovered.

The contraband was sourced from Myannmar via Moreh in Manipur.

The accused had planned to send the Methampetamine in batches to Srilanka, NCB said.

In the year 2023, NCB Chennai Zone has made seizure of 65 kgs of methamphetamine and 3338 kgs of ganja meant for smuggling to Srilanka and have arrested 67 persons so far, added P Aravindhan, zonal director , Chennai in the press note.

The international retail value of meth is said to be Rs 5 crore per kg.