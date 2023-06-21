NCB arrests AP Maoist with 1760 kg Ganja

CHENNAI: In a joint operation with Andhra Pradesh Police in Arakku valley, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai zonal unit arrested a 39 year old man, who was hiding 1760 kg of ganja in his home in a village in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

NCB Chennai's cross border operation was the result of a seizure of 160 kg ganja last week in which the contraband was smuggled in the cavities created in a SUV to hide the ganja.

Three persons- S Kiran Kumar, A Sivakottaya from Andhra Pradesh and B Suresh of Krishnagiri were arrested by NCB on June 13.

Investigations with them revealed that they had sourced the Ganja from Andhra-Odisha border.

"Three personnel from NCB- Chennai camped outside the village and maintained surveillance. When the police team rounded up the house, the contraband was kept openly in the house, " said P Aravindan, NCB zonal director, Chennai zone.

NCB arrested M Sundara Rao, a Maoist wanted in eight cases registered in various stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Investigations revealed that the seized ganja was sourced from Malkanjgiri district of Odisha and stored in Sundara Rao's house in Ginnegaruvu village.

So far, this year, NCB Chennai zone has seized 2365.8 kg of narcotics and arrested 14 persons.