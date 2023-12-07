Navy assists in flood relief, rescues 150 people; ICG, Army too pitches in

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy on Wednesday assisted the Tamil Nadu government in undertaking relief and rescue works in the flood hit areas of Chennai city and suburbs in the wake of Cyclone Michuang by rescing 150 people, including pregnant women.

The Indian Army and the Coast Guard also took part in relief operations. A defence release here said on request from the Greater Chennai Corporation due to Cyclone Michuang in Chennai and nearby areas, the Indian Navy’s well equipped team comprising of divers, swimmers and inflatable Gemini boats were deployed for providing flood relief in Madipakkam and Kolathur suburbs of Chennai.

The teams assisted people stranded in residential colonies due to water logging in the area. About 150 people including elderly, pregnant ladies and children were safely evacuated by the naval personnel. The teams also provided help in assisting people essentials from nearby areas.