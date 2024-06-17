Naturally Chennai: Focus on sustainable, holistic living

CHENNAI: Green Goddesses have announced their fifth edition of Naturally Chennai, an initiative committed to promoting sustainable living. This year, the event will take place on June 19. The launch of the fifth edition took place on June 15, where the founders explained their goals and products that will be available for the visitors.

Naturally Chennai will be a one-day shopping festival featuring handpicked products that are natural, eco-friendly, organic, holistic, handcrafted, and traditional. Visitors can explore a range of products, including organic cosmetics, fashion, jewelry, food, skincare, apparel, bags, handicrafts, accessories, garden products, and more. Naturally Chennai also serves as a launch pad for homepreneurs, bridging the gap between consumers and vendors.

Products displayed at Naturally Chennai

They will also have an award ceremony, the Green Awards. This is to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to sustainability.

Formed on June 19, 2019, by Nina Reddy, Preethi Thiagharajan, Jayshree Vivek, Manju Mudit, and Anju Agarwal, the group was created to foster sustainable living practices, including the use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting, waste management, eco-friendly products, holistic wellness, and more.

Naturally Chennai event will take place from 10 am to 8 pm at the Savera Hotel, Mylapore.