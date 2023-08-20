Naturallé organises beach clean-up drive off ECR

CHENNAI: Naturallé, a popular natural and Ayurvedic beauty brand, organised a beach cleaning campaign off East Coast Road on Saturday.

Around 20 volunteers, including Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan, joined the maiden clean-up campaign.

Talking about the initiative, Samyuktha Adityan, founder of Naturallé, says, “The initiative is aimed at creating awareness about keeping beaches clean and come together as a small step for this mission. Since we humans play a part in polluting a naturally existing ecosystem, we felt it is important to play a part in the reversal of the damage to these ecosystems as well. We noticed there is so much plastic strewn across the beach and Natureallé, the Satsang Foundation and Exnora International are in discussion to figure out how we can find a permanent solution to this recurring problem. Initiatives such as this bring like-minded people together - those sensitive to the environment and who want to play a part in its preservation, protection and rejuvenation. My gratitude is with every single person who participated in the drive today. When we come together for good causes, we can create a much stronger impact.”

“This is the first of our sustainability ventures. We will of course plan more clean ups with a focus on preserving our marine ecosystems and encourage and empower everyone to take part in them. Natureallé was founded on the principle of community building and strengthening, and we’ll have more upcoming initiatives focused on sustainability and awareness oriented. A special thanks to Dhiya and her Design Quotient team, who sponsored the entire set up to provide a comfortable experience for our hard workers,” she added.