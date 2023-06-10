Narnaware’s complaint against Bedi baseless: Corpn association

CHENNAI: After Erode additional collector Manish Narnaware levelled caste-based discrimination charges against Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the Corporation’s all-department association had sought the intervention of Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu in the matter.

The association has given a letter to the CS’s office stating that Bedi had actively worked towards the welfare and upliftment of all communities including Dalits.

“He ensured that the works were completed on time. He was harsh against defaulting contractors,” said S Purushothaman, Chennai Corporation All Department Employees’ Association. “As GCC Commissioner, there were no corruption charges. He made sure road re-laying works were completed on time. He has never been rude to any workers.”

He highlighted Bedi’s contributions as GCC Commissioner during the pandemic. “When the NULM sanitary workers lost their jobs due to privatisation, Bedi heard their grievances and provided employment opportunities during his tenure. Approximately 90% of individuals employed in the sanitary department belong to the SC and ST communities. Their contract jobs were safeguarded due to his intervention,” added Purushothaman.

The association members request the State government to investigate these allegations and uphold the principles of social equality. “The association is prepared to provide any necessary evidence to clarify the situation and highlight Bedi’s unwavering commitment to equality and social justice. We had issues with the former DC health Narnaware as he had screamed against orderlies and department staff. Some were Dalit and when we raised the issue orally with Bedi, he told us not to file a complaint against his junior colleague,” he recalled.

“It’s a fact that both Bedi and Radhakrishnan would read newspapers and watch the news regularly to ensure that the public complaints are attended, but this can be misunderstood by junior IAS officer as harassment,” opined a senior official with Department of Information and PR who had served with Chennai Corporation as PRO.