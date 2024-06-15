Nandanam Arts college to become co-education from this academic year

CHENNAI: Following the request from the girl students and parents, the renowned "Government Arts College and Men (Autonomous) " at Nandanam Chennai will be introducing co-education from this academic year (2024-2025).

A decision was taken in this regard at a high-level meeting of the institution recently and the proposal was sent to the Higher Education Department.

After considering the requests from the stakeholders, a government order from the Higher Education Department said that in 1969 the existing Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women was bifurcated into two to start "Government Arts College and Men (Autonomous) " at Nandanam to enable male students from the city and the out skirts could pursue various courses.

The order further said that since the government has taken steps to establish state-owned Arts and Science colleges in outskirts including at Kundrathur and other places, the admissions in the present Nandanam Arts college for men have been decreased. In addition, the order further revealed that there were also dropouts in the college in recent years.

In order to increase the admissions and also to decrease the dropouts, it was also decided to encourage the female students in Chennai and suburbs to get admission in the college.

Accordingly, the college name has changed to "Government Arts College -- Nandanam".