Namma Yatri ride hailing app launches cab option in Chennai; 15,000 drivers sign up on first Day 1 itself

CHENNAI: Namma Yatri, a direct-to-driver app, has launched its cab services in Chennai on Thursday.



On the first day of the launch, around 15,000 cab drivers subscribed to the mobility app. In February, Namma Yatri was launched for auto-rickshaws.

According to a release, Namma Yatri said that to address high commissions and transparency issues in existing apps, it introduces a lifetime zero-commission, direct-to-driver model.

Committed to a people-first approach, it not only increases driver income but also reduces prices for commuters, improves vehicle maintenance, and elevates customer service.

Leaders of various trade unions of cab drivers such as CITU, Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union, Urimai Karangal Driver Trade Union, Sigaram Drivers Union and Puthiya Agni Siragugal Ottunargal Thozhirsangam took part in the launch event. At the event, over 50 drivers subscribed to the app.

Zahir Hussain of the Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union said, "We are happy that Namma Yatri has introduced cabs in Chennai. We stand in solidarity to support them in improving the lives of drivers and citizens. All our drivers are committed to offering great service to the people of Chennai."

Shan MS from Namma Yatri said that Namma Yatri strives to empower the driver community and enable them to provide the best customer service. By pioneering the zero-commission model and implementing driver welfare schemes, Namma Yatri has changed the status quo.

The management of Namma Yatri has a target of adding 50,000 cab drivers in three months. Presently, the App has around 50,000 drivers. Since the App does not collect commission from the drivers on ride basis, drivers have to pay subscription charges of Rs. 25 per day for auto-rickshaws and Rs. 45 per day cabs.

"Namma Yatri, along with its family of apps, boasts 62 lakh customers and 3.3 lakh drivers, completing 3.6 crore trips and enabling drivers to earn Rs. 550 crore without commission. Since launching auto services in Chennai this February, it has achieved 2.7 lakh trips, generating Rs. 4 crore earnings for drivers, " the release added.