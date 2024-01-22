Namma Chennai Namma Sandhai, boon to Chennaites

CHENNAI: In a rapidly changing world, the migration of people from rural areas to urban areas for employment is on the rise on a yearly basis. Due to the urbanisation and time constraints, Namma Chennai Namma Sandhai (our Chennai our market) was introduced as a blessing for the people of Chennai, who are accustomed to buying vegetables for their daily requirements at higher prices from the shops of their neighbourhood.

On behalf of the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, a new market has been opened at Semmozhi Poonga, located in the heart of Chennai, where specially grown vegetables are procured directly from farmers in every part of Tamil Nadu, brought to Chennai within 24 hours and sold to the public.

This market, which operates only on Friday and Saturday every week, has gained importance in selling many rare, high quality, tasty, nutritious, traditional vegetables, fruits, greens, yams and value-added products, which are not available in Koyambedu and Kothavalchavadi wholesale markets of the city.

According to the officials with the agriculture department, red curry leaves and white cantaloupe grown only in Coimbatore district, Pazhu Bitter Gourd, grown in Dindigul district, Yellow Pumpkin, Pink Batata (Sweet-Potato), Kodaikanal Mountain Garlic, Kanniyakumari Gandhari Chilli, Eraiyur Colocasia of Kallakurichi district, Ulundurpettai Elephant Yam, Namakkal Glass Brinjal, Salem Country Broad Beans, Puliyankudi Lemon, Pavoorchatram Ladies’ Fingers, White Brinjal, Tirunelveli Small Yam, Vellore Elavambadi Mul Brinjal, Villupuram Courgette, Virudhunagar Momordica Cymbalaria, Sattur Cucumber, Tiruppur Mookkuthi Broad Beans, Feather Broad Beans, Poonaikaali Broad Beans are specially bought and sold immediately.

“Apart from this, greens such as Vendhayakeerai, Araikkeerai, Paruppu Keerai, Paalakkeerai, Manathakkali Keerai from Vellore district, Curry jackfruit from Kanniyakumari, red, yellow and green chillies from Krishnagiri district, green onions from Perambalur district, broccoli, red cabbage, baby potatoes from The Nilgiris district and plantain from Ranipet are exclusively bought and sold here, “ said Gomathi, Assistant Director of Horticulture department and in-charge of the ‘Namma Chennai Namma Sandhai’ store.

Speaking about the initiative, State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, MRK Panneerselvam said, “To sell vegetables which are one of the essential needs of the public at moderate prices without changing its taste and quality, we have opened the ‘Namma Chennai Namma Sandhai’ market in Semmozhi Poonga on a pilot basis.

“Depending on the public’s response to the new initiative, steps will be taken to sell traditional vegetables through Swiggy and Zomato, the most popular online food apps for Chennai residents, “ said Selvi Apoorva, secretary to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.

Meanwhile, value added products such as Panangalkandu of Thoothukudi, Panangilangu of Ramanathapuram, turmeric bunch of Erode, coconut flower of Dharmapuri are also sold at the Semmozhi Poonga market.

“Unlike other retailers, traditional vegetables are sold at affordable prices for the public. We cannot get these kinds of quality veggies in any parts of the city.We welcome the government’s new initiative. Government to set up more shops like this in all parts of the city, “ said S Manjula, resident of Ramapuram, Chennai.

“There is no denying that the influx of nutritious traditional vegetables from the Tamil soil is a huge boon for the residents of Chennai, who are caught in the throes of urbanisation. We welcome this move and we need more outlets such as, “ opined Ramachandra Prabhu of Mylapore.