My practice of seeking yogis' blessings: Rajinikanth debunks trolls

CHENNAI: A day after 'Superstar' Rajinikanth was trolled by netizens in Tamil Nadu for touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking his blessings, the top star of Tamil cinema justified his act on Monday.

The highly paid actor, who has returned from his spiritual journey from the Himalayas, told journalists at Chennai airport that it is nothing wrong in seeking the blessings of a sanyasi or yogi.

"It is my practice to seek the blessings of yogis irrespective of their age," Rajnikanth said.

It may be noted even the hardcore fans of 'Superstar' in the Dravidian heartland were upset with their "Thalaivar" for the act and termed the event as a disappointing act.