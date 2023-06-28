My fingers never belay encapsulating the energies of Vikram, Suriya: G Venket Ram

CHENNAI: A Promethean celebrity photographer, who recreated the majestic magnum opus of Raja Ravi Varma, G Venket Ram’s work is nothing short of beau idéal. In a colloque with DT Next, the lensman, who was recently announced the ambassador for Canon EOS, expresses his penchant for photography, and what went backstage at his famous 2020 calendar shoot, with a serene, yet exhilarating intonation.

You are known for some of the best frames ever captured. Where did it all begin?

It’s an old tale, but worth sharing. Like many others, I was impelled to take up engineering. There were meter gauge trains running across my college hostel, which I found visually breathtaking. I was inclined towards engineering drawing, which was about perspective and detailing. It was the only subject in which I aced. I pondered on my decision and quit in my second year but not quite able to forget how picturesque the place was.

If not for photography, would you go back to starting afresh?

Certainly, not. Wriggling my way out, being a died-in-thewool visual medium fiend, I am right where I am supposed to be.









Shruti Haasan from the 2020 calendar

You have worked with illustrious actors for decades. Which one of your projects do you consider pre-eminent?

I had this twig over the years that, every time you shoot something, you think you have created something extraordinary. But over time, you end up doing something else, and the previous work gets effaced. People tend to give utmost importance to the subject. For me, the concept is paramount. Be it a portfolio of a new face, or an established actor, the enthusiasm remains the same. I still get butterflies in my stomach, like an examination that I have to outshine.

Your recreations of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings with actors Shruti Haasan and Samantha are widely considered your best yet. Could you tell us your inspiration, and some BTS, into making this exquisite piece of art?

This idea kept lingering on my mind since my collaboration with Suhasini Mani Ratnam, to raise funds for their NGO ‘Naam’, prioritising the women in distress. We had models and actors walking the ramp, dressed up as Ravi Varma’s creations. I did one shot then, and in 2020, decided to dedicate a calendar shoot .We met on December 2, brainstormed, and did our first shoot on December 9 with actor Nadiya. Getting on board 12 busy stars in such short notice, where it involves a lot of styling, replicated jewellery, and the backdrop, was certainly electrifying. One of the great-granddaughters of Maharani Radha, of the ‘Radha in moonlight’ portrait, depicting Shruti, had called me to congratulate, thanking me for capturing her great grandmother at her beauteous best. One of the most chucklesome incidents that happened then, was my sister in Chicago having the picture as her WhatsApp profile, not knowing it was shot by me. I remember her elucidating how all her friends there had it in their profile. It’s enthralling how Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings traversed boundaries, binding cultures and nationalities. In February, after the inauguration of the calendar, out with my friends, Sam (Samantha) called at 11:30 PM asking for the pictures, as it was all over the media. She later put it out on her page, making her fans enamoured.









Samantha

After working for innumerable troupers, is there anyone whom you look forward to working with?

Working for years with almost all, it’s arduous to answer. All actors are not good models, and all good models can’t be fine actors. Actors who are completely gung-ho have to be Ranveer Singh, Vikram and Suriya. They never stop giving great expressions and my fingers never stop clicking their ardour.

