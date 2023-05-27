Musicians to embark on an environmental journey across TN

CHENNAI: The street music community, ‘On the Streets’, has been actively engaging with the city, through their street performances, for the past few years. They host various shows across Chennai, to spread smiles and happiness. Now, they are embarking on an exciting campaign called ‘Make the Earth Smile.’ Next month, four musicians will travel across Tamil Nadu for 30 days, capturing captivating stories of individuals, who have made significant contributions to the environment. Accompanied by a hand-painted, modified omni van called ‘Little Boy’, these musicians will traverse the state.

Senthil Raj, the founder of On the Streets, shares with DT Next, that the team will uncover numerous inspiring stories of those who have brought smiles to the Earth. “This will inspire many people to embrace eco-friendly practices. Throughout the journey, music will play a central role. The artistes will also compose original songs based on their travel experiences, which our music producers will bring to life. Our plan is to release these songs in a grand show, upon their return to Chennai,” says Senthil.













Senthil further reveals, that the team has extensively researched eco-warriors in Tamil Nadu. “There are many individuals who are actively involved in conserving our environment. However, due to time constraints, we have selected eight individuals to focus on initially. Nevertheless, during our journey, we may come across more hidden gems whom we will document along the way,” he adds.

To keep up with the musicians’ journey, visit On The Street’s Instagram page.