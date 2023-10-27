Music platform unveils artists for December music fest using AI-powered optical illusion

CHENNAI: Artists and music enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for the December music festival. MadRasana, a platform known for presenting Carnatic music in an intimate setting, has introduced an innovative way to unveil the artists scheduled to perform. They have used optical illusions using Generative AI to reveal the lineup for MadRasana concerts. Mahesh Venkateswaran, the founder of MadRasana, explained, "Each day, we revealed three artists, in no particular order, on social media and asked people to guess the artists. We wanted to offer a unique and engaging experience."

The concept stemmed from the growing use of Generative AI in art creation. Venkateswaran said, "Generative AI has made significant strides globally. We thought it would be fun to experiment with it and see how we could use technology creatively. We experimented with leveraging AI technology to create optical illusions of the artists who will perform during the Madras music season. The response on social media to this series has been positive, with many attempting to decipher the optical illusions and guess the artists."

Original and Optical Illusion image of Akkarai Sisters

He continued, "Firstly, we shared the optical illusion images, allowing people to guess the artists. The following day, we revealed the actual artist's face. Many people enjoyed the challenge of figuring out the artist's identity by revisiting the optical illusion picture we shared the next day. For instance, we created an optical illusion using just pots for ghatam artist Chandrasekara Sharma - the picture appeared as a collection of clay pots."



Original and Optical Illusion image of Chandrasekhara Sharma

The MadRasana Festival 2023 is scheduled for December 22 to 26. For more information and ticket details, visit their website at www.madrasana.com.