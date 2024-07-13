Music Metro Magic: Exclusive Chennai Metro passes for Ilaiyaraaja concert attendees

CHENNAI: In a strategic initiative to enhance commuter experiences and facilitate seamless travel to major city events, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced its collaboration with M/s. Mark Metro for the upcoming "Ilaiyaraaja – Live in Concert, Chennai," scheduled for 14th July 2024 at YMCA Grounds, conveniently located near Nandanam Metro Station.

As a special gesture for music enthusiasts, concert ticket holders (those who booked tickets through Paytm Insider only) will be provided with exclusive metro passes, allowing them to enjoy a complimentary round-trip journey between their chosen metro stations and Nandanam Metro Station.

Attendees need only to scan the unique QR codes on their digital metro passes at the Automatic Gates at the metro stations.

These QR codes will facilitate seamless entry and exit at any station, enabling fans to travel to and from the concert venue without incurring any additional cost.

This collaboration underscores CMRL's commitment to delivering efficient and innovative services to the residents of Chennai.

By partnering with event organizers, CMRL aims to provide convenient transportation solutions that enhance the overall experience for attendees of prominent city events.

CMRL is proud to contribute to the success of the "Ilaiyaraaja – Live in Concert" event and invites all attendees to take full advantage of this unique offering for a hassle-free commute.

Additionally, CMRL encourages other major event organizers in Chennai to explore similar collaborations, promoting the use of public transportation and helping to reduce traffic congestion on the city's roads.