Murmu renames Durbar Hall as Bharatiar Mandapam

CHENNAI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled the portrait of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharatiar in the premises of Raj Bhavan and renamed Durbar Hall as Bharatiar Mandapam.

After addressing the 165th convocation of University of Madras in Anna University premises, the President of India unveiled the portrait of the poet and patriot Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharatiar at Raj Bhavan.

She also renamed the Durbar Hall as Bharatiar Mandapam and unveiled the new name board.

Murmu was accorded a warm welcome by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and other MLAs and Musician and RS MP Ilaiyaraaja.

Earlier, the President visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp near Mudumalai in Nilgiris district on Saturday and had a word of praise for tribals involved in preserving India's cultural heritage.

On her visit to Puducherry, the President will take part in several programmes including inaugurating the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), on Monday (August 7) and will visit Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville.