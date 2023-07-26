Murder accused sentenced for life imprisonment in two cases

CHENNAI: City Police got life imprisonment for accused in two murder cases and 10 years conviction for an attempt to murder case recently including the sexual assault and murder of a 75 year old woman.

On March 3, 2021, a 75 year old woman, a resident of Rotary nagar, Triplicane was raped and murdered by the accused, who also stole Rs 2000 from the woman. Royapettah Police had arrested a 23 year old man, R Vasanthakumar alias Mini Basha in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday, a Mahila court in Chennai pronounced the accused guilty after prosecution proved their case and sentenced him to life and imposed a fine of Rs 7000 on him.

In another murder case which happened in MKB Nagar police limits in 2010, S Manikandan (22) was brutally assaulted to death with an iron rod after a neighbourhood dispute. Police arrested M Kannadasan (25), E Kumar (23) and A Balaji (23) - all from Kalyanapuram, Vyasarpadi and two others in connection with the murder.

An additional sessions court convicted the three accused and awarded them life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on them while the other two accused were acquitted.

In Chintadripet, S Palaninathan (46), who runs a hotel was attacked by his erstwhile partner T Senthil Kumar and a former employee, S Senthil Kumar over a financial dispute. The two men attacked Palaninathan with a knife and fled the scene. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused in 2019.

On Monday, a sessions court found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.35,000 was imposed on them.