‘Murals have a way of changing city’s landscape’

CHENNAI: Highlighting the beauty of the city while also bringing the importance of the Metro to the fore, a group of artists has painted various murals in the city.

“There’s a lot of hustle-bustle in the cities, which is why murals fascinate people living in them. A mural is an art form in public spaces that offers a social message, enhances bland spaces and makes it livelier,” opined Gita, an architect and founder of Ethos Foundation.

She added that curated murals also have a psychological impact, as they create awareness through sensory stimulation. “Colours can influence moods, perceptions, and thoughts with their vivid expressions, creating a symphony of psychological impact,” she stated.

Interestingly, Varsha Subramaniam, a mural artist and trans woman in the city, associated with an NGO Aravani Art Project, has been the hand behind the paintings in the city. “Mural art has transformed me as a person. It has provided meaning to my life and offered employment and respect in the society,” she averred.

Varsha has worked in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Her work captured the attention of Sports Development Authority of India, which commissioned her to paint on the walls outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for Khelo India Youth Games.

Rajeshwari (42), a resident from Periyar Nagar, encourages more artiste to draw murals as a way to keep the streets clean. “A particular corner of the street was always used for nature’s call, but after the Corporation cleaned and painted the walls with the face of god, it changed the look of that space. Now, it’s being maintained well,” she pointed out.