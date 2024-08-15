MTC’s ‘Jannal Seat’ competition to end on August 15

CHENNAI: MTC’s fortnight-long unique photo competition ‘Jannal Seat’, which encourages passengers to capture the city through the windows of the MTC buses they travel in, will conclude on August 15.

The competition is being held as part of its #PolaamRight! social media campaign along with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India.

To participate in the competition, passengers have to take pictures on contest themes – daily life, MTC staff dedication and the city’s beauty while riding on the bus. The last date to submit an entry is August 15.

All photography enthusiasts, amateur or professional, could take part in the competition but the participant should be a resident of Chennai with a valid city postal address. Participants must submit an original photograph in JPEG format and should have a brief caption maximum of 50 words. Entries should be submitted by August 15 on: bit.ly/jannalseatphoto

Winners of the competition will be announced on August 22 with the first prize of Rs 15,000, second prize of Rs 10,000 and third prize of Rs 5,000.