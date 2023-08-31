MTC, town buses to soon sport new colours: Minister

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses and town buses would soon sport a different colour, with the Transport Department waiting for approval from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the transport corporation MDs and trade union representatives on Wednesday, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said, “Soon we are going to change the colour of the city and town buses including those plying in Chennai.

The new colour will be introduced after getting the chief minister’s approval.” Stalin had recently flagged off 100 refurbished buses painted yellow (moffusil) and blue (town buses).