MTC to operate special buses for Pongal from Friday

CHENNAI: As the state transport department announced 20,000 buses for Pongal festival, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 450 special buses to six bus stands where mofussil buses will be operated from Friday.

In a statement, MTC managing director Alby John Varghese said that the special buses will be operated for three days from Friday to Sunday.

Also, additional 50 evening and night buses will be operated on Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate passengers returning to the city after the Pongal festival. On Thursday and Friday early mornings, as many as 125 buses will be operated.

Buses to Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Uthukottai and Andhra bound buses via Redhills will be operated from Madhavaram bus stand. Buses to Pondicherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram (via ECR) will be operated from KK Nagar bus stand.

Buses to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur through Tindivanam, Vikravandi and Panruti will be operated from Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand (MEPZ). Buses to Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar and Hosur through Poonamallee and Tirupati buses via Tiruttani will be operated from Poonamallee.

TNSTC buses to other parts of the state, including Trichy, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Villupuram, Neyveli, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Salem and Karaikudi will be operated from Koyambedu bus terminus.

SETC buses to Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruvananthapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Karaikudi (via NH-45) will be operated from newly inaugurated KCBT in Kilambakkam. However, SETC buses from Kilambakkam will be only for pre-booked passengers.