MTC to operate 70 additional bus services in southern suburbs to aid passengers affected by train cancellations

CHENNAI: As maintenance work is going on at Tambaram Railway Station from August 3 to 14, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be operating a total of 70 additional buses for the benefit of passengers.

In a statement, the MTC managing director said that the EMU train services from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and 10 pm to 11.59 pm services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu would be operated till Pallavaram while the train services from Chengalpattu to Beach would be operated till Guduvancherry from August 3 to 14.

To help the passengers affected by the partial cancellation of train services, the MTC would operate 30 buses from Pallavaram Bus terminus to Chengalpattu, 20 buses from Pallavaram Bus terminus to Guduvanchery, 20 buses from Tambaram Bus terminus to T. Nagar and Broadway in addition to the buses currently being operated by it. A total of 70 additional buses will be operated for the benefit of the passengers.

As per the traffic police request, to avoid the traffic congestion at Tambaram, all the MTC buses operating to Guduvancherry route will stop at Hindu Mission Hospital till August 14.