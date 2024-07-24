MTC to operate 30 small buses on Medavakkam Kootu Road from today

CHENNAI: For the phase 2 Metro Rail construction works at Vanuvampettai-Medavakkam Kootu Road junction on Medavakkam Main Road, the MTC has planned to operate 30 small buses from Wednesday following the traffic diversion of heavy vehicles on the route.

An official release said that bus route numbers 18D, 18P, M1 and 45ACT from Kilkattalai via Madipakkam and Kaiveli would be operated from Madipakkam Bus Terminus from Wednesday.

Route no 14M (from Medavakkam Kootu Road via Kilkattalai to NGO Colony) would now be diverted via Echangadu, Kamatchi Hospital, Kaiveli to Guindy Railway station. For the benefit of passengers on the 14M route, MTC will operate 25 small buses – S14M on ordinary fares. It would also operate 5 small buses M1CT from Kilkattalai Bus Terminus via Madipakkam, Kaiveli to Velachery.

MTC said that route numbers 76, 76B, V51 and V51X that were plying on the Medavakkam Kootu Road, Kilkattalai, Madipakkam and Kaiveli will be diverted via Medavakkam Kootu Road, Echangadu, Kamatchi Hospital and Kaiveli. Route numbers M18C, 18N and N45B operated from Kilkattalai towards Moovarasanpettai, Nanganallur, and Alandur Metro, will originate from Moovarasanpettai Bus Terminus.

CMRL has undertaken construction of phase 2 in corridor 5 line from Madhavaram to Shollinganallur which passes via Medavakkam Main Road. The construction works of 3 Metro stations – Kilkattalai, Madipakkam and Puzhuthivakkam – are underway on the Medavakkam Main Road.

Due to the ongoing construction works in the Vanuvampettai-Medavakkam Kootu Road junction on Medavakkam Main Road, heavy vehicle traffic was diverted as per CMRL’s request, MTC said.