MTC to appoint consultant to set up management unit to coordinate multilateral funding agencies projects

CHENNAI: To provide better services to its passengers, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has taken initiatives to implement various projects through multi-lateral funding agencies for procurement of diesel buses to electric buses and also to implement information technology initiatives.

MTC has floated bids to appoint a consulting firm to set up a programme management unit for supporting the corporation in coordinating various projects of performance and service improvement.

MTC has tied up with multi-lateral funding agencies such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and bi-lateral lending agencies such as KfW Development Bank (KfW) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership:

Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program, the MTC would be procuring 500 buses through the gross cost contract (GCC) basis where private owned buses would be operated on the corporation routes. The private company would be paid based on per km operation while the corporation's conductor would collect ticket fares. Another 500 buses will be procured by 2025.

Through the KfW-funded Climate Friendly Modernisation of Buses, MTC would get 242 low-floor buses out of the total procurement of 442 buses. The state government also intends to procure a further 157 low-floor buses. MTC will also get a share of 402 standard floor buses out of the 1614 buses. MTC will also get 300 electric buses out of the 500 e-buses.

MTC will also get intelligent transport systems including automatic vehicle location and passenger information systems as part of the JICA-funded Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport Systems.

"With many initiatives being already undertaken and some others in the pipeline and many more to be planned, MTC proposes to engage a consulting firm to set up a PMU which shall support MTC with the implementation of various initiatives as part of the CCP program, Business plan recommendations, and other ongoing and future initiatives intended at improving overall quality, quantity and sustainability of bus service in Chennai," a transport department official said.