MTC takes action against driver, conductor over abusing blind passenger

CHENNAI: MTC has taken departmental action against a bus driver and conductor after a viral video on social media.

In the video, the driver and conductor of the bus route no 101 which plies between Thiruvottiyur and Poonamallee were seen using abusive and unparliamentary language against a blind passenger.

A person along with the blind passenger was seen arguing with the driver and conductor of an MTC bus near Poonamallee over not stopping the bus for a blind passenger.

The person questioned the driver why he didn't stop the bus seeing a blind passenger. The driver, in turn, asked where the passengers were standing.

However, the conductor used abusive language and threatened the person.

MTC on its social media page wrote that it has taken departmental action against the driver and conductor after enquiring about the incident.