MTC suspends two staffers over fight

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspended a conductor and a controller attached to its Anna Nagar depot after they indulged in a physical fight over denial of work.

In a memo, the corporation said conductor Gandhimohan had a verbal duel with Balasubramaniam, controller, over denial of work for the last three days despite him turning up for work.

As the verbal duel ended in a physical fight, the MTC has temporarily suspended the two employees for indiscipline until further orders, it said.

Trade unions have been demanding the MTC management to provide jobs to all the conductors who turn up for work. They said that the conductors should not be sent back without any work.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions said that the Joint Commissioner of the Labour Department asked the transport corporation to maintain the status quo and they should not appoint retired drivers and conductors for work. The next tripartite meeting would be held on July 18 between the transport corporation, trade unions and the Joint Commissioner.