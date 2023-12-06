MTC resumes normal bus services two days after the cyclone

CHENNAI: MTC on Wednesday resumed normal bus operations except in those areas which are severely waterlogged.

According to the MTC officials, 80 percent of the services operated on Wednesday.

Due to Cyclone Michuang and heavy rainfall in Chennai, many areas are waterlogged.

"We are also providing buses for the rescue and relief personnel in waterlogged areas. Rescue operations are underway in these inundated zones, with our MTC fleets playing a crucial role in transporting rescued individuals to relief centres, " the official added.

MTC operated skeletal bus services on Monday when the cyclone lashed the city with incessant heavy rain and strong winds to cater to the needs of essential workers in crucial routes.

On Tuesday, it operated 900 buses which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of its bus services.