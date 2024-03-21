MTC offers complimentary bus rides on CSK home match days using match tickets

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings announces a special partnership with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Limited for IPL 2024 to enhance fan convenience and experience during the home matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.



Fans with tickets for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home matches can travel in MTC buses (non-AC) at no additional cost from three hours prior to the start of the match.

The commute (to and fro) to the stadium will be hassle-free as fans no longer need to wait in queues as the match tickets will double up as the travel tickets.

KS Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said: "Chennai Super Kings is happy to partner with MTC for the IPL 2024 season to enhance fan convenience. We know fans will throng MA Chidambaram stadium in large numbers and we would like to make their experience as smooth as possible. We encourage fans to use public transport and enjoy Chennai Super Kings matches in Chepauk."

Chennai Super Kings is set to play in Chepauk on March 22 (against Bengaluru) and March 26 (against Gujarat).