MTC MD instructs crew to help differently abled passengers get in and off new low-floor buses

CHENNAI: Ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's launch of the low-floor bus operations in the city on Sunday, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director Alby John Varghese instructed the bus crew to help the differently-abled passengers in boarding and de-boarding the buses.

In a circular, he said that a kneeling facility is provided for easy boarding and alighting by tilting the lower level to the left at the bus stops.

"A ramp has been provided for the wheelchair-bound passengers to board and de-board the buses at the rear side entrance. For boarding and de-boarding wheelchair-bound passengers, the ramp should be extended from the bus floor and placed on the road or pavement. There is a separate space in the bus for disabled passengers to travel on the wheelchair, " he said.

He instructed the conductor to lock the wheelchair in the designated area with the handle.

"If it is not locked, the wheelchair is likely to move back and forth when the driver starts the bus or applies a sudden brake. So the conductors should carefully lock the wheelchair with the handle installed in the bus keeping in mind passenger safety," he said.

He directed the driver and conductors to assist persons with disabilities in boarding and alighting from the bus without any complaints.