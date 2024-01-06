MTC initiates departmental action against conductor mocking woman passenger at KCBT

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director Alby John has initiated departmental action against the conductor who mocked a woman passenger questioning the delay of a bus service at the newly built Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

Passengers were stranded at Kilambakkam terminus with a long delay of 21G bus service which connects the terminus and Broadway through Mylapore.

After a Thanthi TV news clip of a conductor mocking a woman passenger asking her how long it would take to prepare sambar and rasam when she enquired about the 21G bus arrival.

As the news clip went viral on social media, MTC initiated department action against the conductor as his response to the passenger was inappropriate.

Many passengers waiting at the Kilambakkam terminus complained about the non-availability of the 21G route bus.

In a clarification, MTC said that it operates 298 buses from Kilambakkam terminus to various destinations making a total of 1,691 trips.

As many as 202 buses pass through the terminus, and it makes a total of 2,386 trips.

Altogether, the MTC buses make 4077 trips to the new terminus.

The 21G which connects Kilambakkam terminus with Broadway passes through Mylapore making a total of 164 trips.

"Due to the marathon competition held from War Memorial to Olcott School at Besant Nagar via Kamarajar Salai, it led to some delay in the operation of a few buses to Kilambakkam. Even though the bus arrived late at the terminus, an alternative bus was operated from the terminus to Mylapore. The way the conductor spoke to the passengers is unacceptable and hence departmental action has been initiated against him," it said.

Meanwhile, MTC MD has warned disciplinary action against the employees who instigated workers to participate in the strike called on from January 9 and those workers absenting from work.

In a circular, he directed the workers to turn up for work without fail on January 9, and also all the sanctioned leave, weekly off, and duty rest on that day stand cancelled.