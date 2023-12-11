MTC extends time for renewing college students concession ticket till Dec 19

CHENNAI: To help the college students affected by Cyclone Michaung, MTC has extended the time for purchasing the monthly student concession ticket till December 19.

In a statement, the MTC Managing Director said that every month between the 1st and 13th 50 per cent of college students' concession tickets are sold through the monthly bus pass sale counter.

"Since the colleges remained closed from December 4 to 11 due to the cyclone Michaung, the students' concession tickets valid from December 11 to January 10, 2024, would be sold through the counters till December 19 considering the students' welfare," the release said.