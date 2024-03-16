MTC conductor murdered in drunken brawl at Madhavaram; two held

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old MTC bus conductor was murdered in a drunken brawl at a Tasmac outlet in Madhavaram milk colony road. The deceased was identified as J Biju, a resident of Assisi Nagar, Madhavaram. On Thursday night, Biju was drinking near a Tasmac outlet on Madhavaram Milk Colony Road when the incident happened.

Police investigations revealed that when Biju was drinking liquor he got into an altercation with two persons. The verbal duel escalated and the duo attacked Biju with a knife and escaped in a two-wheeler. Onlookers rescued Biju and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Kodungaiyur police secured the body and moved it for post-mortem. Based on a complaint by his wife, Kodungaiyur Police conducted investigations and after a search, arrested two youths, M Ranil Vikram (21) of Vyasarpadi and V Arvind (24) of Vadaperumbakkam. Police seized cell phone, knife and two motor cycles from the accused. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.