MTC conductor booked for death of teen student travelling on footboard

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have booked an MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus conductor on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a dying declaration from a 14-year-old boy that he was pushed from the footboard by the conductor near Vaidhyanathan bridge, Tondiarpet.

The incident happened on the afternoon of January 13 and the boy succumbed to his injuries later that night, police said. While it was initially presumed that the boy slipped and fell off the bus leading to his death, he told his family members and investigators about the conductor's act after which police probed further.

The deceased teenager was identified as C Vishal (14), a class 10 student. He lived with his family at Govindasamy Nagar, Korukkupet. His father, T Chandran works in an industrial unit, police said.

Last Saturday (Jan 13), Vishal along with his friends visited a Swimming pool. After a dip in the pool, Vishal had boarded the MTC bus (route no.44) at the Power house bus stop near Vaidhyanathan bridge around 3 pm.

The boys had boarded the bus on the front entrance of the bus and were travelling footboard, police sources said.

"The conductor, Anbalagan had walked furiously from the rear end of the bus shouting at the boys. Seeing the conductor, one of the boys had alighted off the bus, but Vishal was travelling footboard. The conductor had pushed Vishal down and he came under the rear wheels of the bus, " said a police officer.

Vishal was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where despite the efforts of the medical officers, the teenager succumbed later in the night. Personnel from the Washermanpet Traffic investigation wing (TIW) took the boy's statement at the hospital.

After the boy's death, his father, Chandran filed a complaint with the RK Nagar Police, who booked the conductor, Anbalagan under section 302 (ii) of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested him.