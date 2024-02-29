MTC concession tickets to Kilambakkam launched

CHENNAI: The state transport minister SS Sivasankar, on Thursday, launched a scheme to allow passengers, who book bus tickets, to travel on SETC (State Express Transport Corporation) buses from Kilambakkam KCBT, at a concession rate in MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation).



According to a department release, passengers can avail the ticket by paying additional Rs. 40 while booking tickets to travel in SETC buses from Kilambakkam. "Passengers can use the ticket to travel to Kilambakkam in MTC buses from anywhere from the city as well as to travel to other parts of the city from Kilambakkam. The travel should be made within 4 hours after availing the ticket, " the release said.

The arrangement will come into effect from Friday and be applicable to passengers, who had to change 2 or 3 MTC buses to reach Kilambakkam.

Apart from the concession ticket, the minister also launched a smartphone application for the use of MTC employees, in which official communications will be shared and leave applications can be made.