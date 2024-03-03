MTC, CMRL operates additional services due to EMU cancellation

CHENNAI: MTC and Chennai Metro Rail on Sunday operated additional services to help EMU train passengers who are affected by the cancellation of the Beach-Tambaram services.



To accommodate more passengers in a timely manner, the Metro trains were operated every seven minutes from 10 am to 8 pm, on both green and blue lines. And, on Sunday evening, the Metro trains were operated every ten minutes.

Ensuring easy commuting to the public, the CMRL urged the passengers to use special MTC buses from Tambaram to the Airport and Meenambakkam and, further use Metro to various destinations, including Chennai Central and Wimco Nagar.

In the case of MTC, the overall 150 buses were operated in six different routes, with 60 buses between Broadway to Tambaram via Anna Salai, 30 buses from Korukkupet to Tambaram, and 20 buses each from Broadway to Tambaram via T Nagar and Broadway to Guduvanchery.