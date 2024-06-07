MTC buses in Chennai get retrofitted with Under Run Protection devices; how do they ensure safety of other road users?

CHENNAI: In a move to avoid fatalities in road accidents, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is retrofitting its buses with Under Run Protection devices.



"MTC Chennai is upgrading its fleet with a significant safety enhancement by installing Under Run Protection devices. This upgrade is designed to enhance the safety of bikers and pedestrians," the corporation said.

The corporation explained that Under Run Protection devices prevents bikers and pedestrians from getting caught under large vehicles like buses during accidents, particularly during instances of overtaking and other unforeseen incidents.

A total of 2,212 buses have been selected for the safety upgrade. As part of the first phase, 600 buses have already been equipped with Under Run Protection. In the second phase, 1,612 buses were selected, and so far, 715 of them have been fitted with this safety measure.

Ongoing installations of the safety measure is proceeding at full swing, the MTC said.

Meanwhile, the MTC has informed school and college students that they can use their old bus passes to travel in buses as schools in the state are reopening on Monday.

They also added that students wearing school uniforms would be allowed to travel for free in MTC buses.