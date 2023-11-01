MTC bus hits median after break failure, 5 suffer minor injuries

CHENNAI: At least five people including a woman were injured after an MTC bus lost control and hit a median on Mint Road on Wednesday morning.

The MTC bus with route number 48C, plying between Koyambedu and Vallalar Nagar on Wednesday morning. The incident happened when a two wheeler crossed the way of the bus which was passing through Mint Road near Washermenpet.

At around 11am, a two-wheeler crossed in front of the vehicle. The bus driver attempted to navigate not to hit the vehicle and hit the brake, however, the braking system failed and the vehicle pulled out of the road. The MTC bus driver who lost control of the vehicle, rammed it in the median, police noted.

In the impact, the windshield of the bus broke and the front wheels of the bus wore away. About five passengers sustained minor injuries while others escaped without injury, said the police. The Washermenpet traffic police reached the spot and removed the bus with the help of cranes.