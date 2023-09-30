MS Swaminathan laid to rest with State honours

CHENNAI: MS Swaminathan, the father of Green Revolution was cremated at Besant Nagar in Chennai with State honours on Saturday. The agricultural scientist died on September 28 at his residence in the city at the age of 98.



Swaminathan breathed his last on Thursday after reported illness for the past few days.

Following the announcement of Swaminathan's death, Chief Minister MK Stalin paying condolences for the green revolutionary, noted that the funeral will be held with State honours on Saturday.

Subsequently, allowing the public to pay their respect, the body was kept at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation campus in Taramani till 11 am on Saturday morning. And later on, body was taken to Besant Nagar to perform the funeral with State honours by the Chennai city police.

Since the news of the eminent personality came out, condolences have been pouring out from all quarters. Governor RN Ravi on Saturday paid respect, followed by many political leaders.

Personalities like Kerala State planning board vice-chairman VK Ramachandran, N Ram from Hindu group, professors VB Atreya, Kerala Minister of Agriculture P Prasad, Kerala Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty, D Raja, general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) and K Balakrishnan, State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) were present at the funeral.