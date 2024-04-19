Mozart, Beethoven, Verdi's classics to come alive on stage in Chennai

CHENNAI: Every time Augustine Paul visited Italy, he attended operas held every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, specifically curated for tourists. Inspired by this experience, the veteran music director decided to bring the same joy to the people of Chennai. After a two-year hiatus, Chromatics will present an opera concert, 'Festival of Opera' on April 21 at the Museum Theatre.

“Operas are a rare treat in India, and I am proud to bring this cultural event to Chennai. We don't often have the opportunity to stage such concerts. The last time was for a small audience in 2022 at the Max Muller Bhavan. This time, we have an excellent lineup of singers, including five newcomers alongside seasoned performers. Additionally, we've assembled a grand orchestra of 11 strings, striking a perfect balance. It's the first time I'm orchestrating on this scale; typically, we work with a smaller ensemble,” says music director Augustine Paul.

'Festival of Opera' ensemble consists of seven female and six male voices and will be accompanied by a 16-member orchestra. Over 90 minutes, the ensemble will present classical masterpieces, including scenes from operas spanning the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic eras.

“Compositions by renowned composers such as Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, and Rossini will be brought to life by the performers, presenting authentic opera pieces. The team has crafted backdrop settings for each song, enhancing the visual experience. In Chennai, opera is not widely performed compared to cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, where visiting artists often take the stage. Here, we are showcasing the local talent. This opera production serves as a platform to promote and spotlight our singers. It's a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their skills on stage, allowing Chennai audiences to discover the wealth of talent within our community. With this festival, I aim to inspire young musicians, entertain audiences, and foster a deeper appreciation for opera and the performing arts,” adds the renowned musician.

The team provides plot explanations before each song, displayed on screens, to enhance the audience's understanding. “This ensures that attendees can follow the storyline and better appreciate the music. Most of the songs are in Italian, German, and French. This year, instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday shows, the performances will be held on Sunday at 4 pm and 7 pm. This arrangement allows people from outside Chennai and distant places to attend the earlier 4 pm show and leave comfortably. We have also invited students from a few music schools to attend the 4 pm show – the concert will be educational and inspirational for them,” concludes the musician.