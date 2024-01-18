Move to shift court from Chengalpattu to Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) administration is considering shifting the district and sessions court of Kancheepuram from the jurisdiction of Chengalpattu to Kancheepuram.

Petitioner MS Kumar from Kanchipuram moved the MHC seeking to shift the district and sessions court of Kancheepuram from Chengalpattu.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner submitted that after the bifurcation of Chengalpattu from Kancheepuram the district court for Kancheepuram is still continuing in Chengalpattu town. The petitioner also submitted that the litigants and advocates are forced to go to Chengalpattu to attend the case proceedings. Several lawyers and advocates in Kancheepuram sat on a hunger strike demanding to establish the district and sessions court at Kancheepuram, said the petitioner. It was also submitted that the State and MHC administration has failed to respond to his representation seeking to establish the district and sessions court.

The MHC administration has submitted that the petitioner’s prayer is being considered.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.