Moulding for a better cause this Xmas for lives that matter

CHENNAI: When the chiming month of December brought cyclone Michaung swamping away the cheers, there is still a lot to look forward to for the city recovering from the flooded corollary.

Bringing festive lights back to the city, Nidhi Arun, the founder of Studio Pottery Paradise, will be conducting a pottery workshop and a pop-up organised by Hindustan Trading Company, a 48-year-old art supply and stationery store. A portion of the proceeds will be donated towards Chennai flood relief.

Christmas ornaments by Studio PotteryParadise

“I have tried my hands on many different kinds of art since my childhood. Something about pottery remained with me. Few materials express the work of human hands as eloquently as pottery. It not only helps calm the body, mind and soul, but also lets one learn and experience mindfulness, rejuvenating the soul,” says Nidhi, a professional ceramic artiste with an experience of 12 years.

Four years ago, she opened the doors to Studio Pottery Paradise to increase the awareness of the therapeutic goodness of pottery and the joy of using handmade pottery in daily lives.

“From bowls to mugs thrown on the wheels, to pots and plates carefully moulded to its shape, the human touch fabricates a tactile quality with aesthetics and emotions, which shines through each piece. Every bowl, cup or a piece of decor is an individual piece of art and no two pieces can be alike,” the artiste states.

Amritha Venketakrishnan, the proprietrix of Hindustan Trading Company wanted to create an open experience for the city to get a chance on the pottery wheel and paint some ornaments to ring in the Christmas cheer. Helping the city that has given her so much to be grateful about, this became the driving force for the pop-up.

“Paint your own Christmas Ornaments + Pottery workshop will be followed by an exclusive pottery exhibition with mugs, palettes, bowls and more. We have always believed in working for the people. We had done a similar event years back during Kerala floods and raised Rs 1 Lakh. Hence, the thought stemmed from a place of wanting to help. People can come for the pop-up, buy what their eyes like which will help a worthy cause,” explains Amritha.

Raghavasimha D, an IT professional hailing from Chennai, launched a SAAS platform, iGiver.org, to whom the proceeds will be donated.

“iGiver.org together with Aram Porul Foundation, as its NGO implementation partner, will be organising a relief campaign in the city. The funds go directly to the foundation, which will be used to buy the much needed material like groceries, blankets, candles and sanitary napkins for the people impacted by the cyclone,” Raghavasimha highlights.

Amritha Venketakrishnan

Open to ages six and above, the city can glory in painting ceramic ornaments and get a chance on the pottery wheel at Rs 699. The workshop will be on December 16, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, December 17 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and on December 23 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exhibition will be open on all days from December 16 to December 24.

