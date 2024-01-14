Motorists at risk due to damaged speed breaker in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: If you are riding through Zachariah Colony Main Road in Kodambakkam, be wary; a huge speed breaker, which is badly damaged, on the poorly-lit road may take you off guard.

M Vishnupriya, a resident of Choolaimedu, said that the motorists from T Nagar and Kodambakkam railway station use the road to avoid traffic on Choolaimedu High Road. “Even though Zachariah Colony Main Road merges with the Choolaimedu High Road, riders use the road as it has lesser traffic snarl. The road has two-speed breakers that are bigger than the usual speed breakers,” she said.

When DT Next visited the spot, the cement concrete road was as good as new but the speed breakers were made of bitumen tar. While one of the speed breakers was relatively better in shape, another speed breaker near an apartment building was damaged to a larger extent.

"Riders, who use the road for the first time will be taken aback, especially during the evening hours, as dark-coloured bitumen tar is not visible due to less visibility as tree branches block the light from lamp posts. Now, the speed breaker looks like a small step," she added.

Motorists urged the GCC to repair the speed breaker or remove it and replace it with a new one. They also requested the civic body to provide road markings near and on the speed breakers so that they can be seen clearly during night hours.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation staff said that no official complaints have been received from the public about the speed breakers so far. However, he assured that steps will be taken to repair them.