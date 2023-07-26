Motorist killed after luxury car hits bike in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old motorist was killed after a luxury car belonging to a textile showroom owner knocked the two wheeler down on Usman Road flyover in T Nagar on Monday. CCTV footage of the accident has revealed that the person driving the car had swerved the car to the left to leave way for an ambulance trailing the car, an Audi Q3, leading to the accident.

The deceased was identified as Ravi. Around noon on Monday, the car driven by Shamshudeen had hit his bike, police said. According to a police officer, the car driver, in a hurry to leave way for the ambulance behind the car, failed to notice the bike and swerved to the left hard and hit the bike. The bike got rammed against the parapet wall of the flyover.

Passerby rushed to the aid of the injured motorist and moved him to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to the injuries. Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and arrested the car driver.