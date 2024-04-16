Motorist charred to death in road accident as bike gets between heavy vehicles near Manali

CHENNAI: A motorist was charred to death in a road accident near Manali after the bike got crushed between two heavy vehicles on Thiruvottiyur Manali road early Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a van which was trailing the bike hit it from behind and the bike crushed onto another truck.

The biker got caught between the two vehicles and his vehicle caught fire in the impact, killing him instantly, police sources said.

According to the Madhavaram Milk Colony Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Sundararajan of Andarkuppam near Ponneri. He was a contract employee at Indian Additives Limited (IAL).

The truck was coming in the opposite direction in the wrong lane, police said. Sundararajan tried to stop his bike when the van which was trailing him hit it and dragged the biker and came to a halt after hitting the truck, police investigations revealed.

The biker was charred to death before help reached the spot. Fire tenders put off the fire after which police moved the deceased to a hospital for post mortem.

Public caught hold of the van driver and handed him over to the police.

The van too caught fire, but there were no other persons were injured, police said.

Madhavaram Milk Colony TIW have registered a case and are investigating further.