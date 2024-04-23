Mother’s lover suspected to be behind six-year-old girl's death in Puzhal

CHENNAI: City Police have detained a 34 year old man in connection with the death of a six year old girl who he claimed drowned inside a bath tub in the house in Puzhal when the girl’s mother was away at work on Monday. The deceased was identified as V Tejaswini.

The girl’s mother, V Divya (31) is a housekeeping staff at the residence of a Vice chairman of a private university outside Chennai.

After her husband separated from her, she lived with her two children Kathirvel and Tejaswini at a rented house in Gandhi street, Puzhal, police said.

Police investigations revealed that Divya developed a relationship with the suspect and he used to visit her home often in the last one year.

For the last couple of weeks, the man has been staying in the home with Divya and the children.

On Monday morning, before leaving to work, Divya had left her daughter at the house owner’s portion while her son and the suspect were sleeping.

A few hours later, the suspect had called Divya and told her that her daughter fell unconscious while bathing and she is being taken to a hospital.

The child however died at the hospital after which Puzhal police recovered the body and began investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Divya’s lover had assaulted the girl for going to the house owner’s portion without his permission. He has been detained for questioning.

A case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered and further investigations are on.