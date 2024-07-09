Mother plans kidnapping of kids from school over family dispute, 2 arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who kidnapped siblings during the lunch break in the Chengalpattu government school on Monday.

The police who rescued the children found that their mother planned the kidnapping over a family dispute.

Velan (31) of Olalur in Maraimalai Nagar was an auto driver. Police said Velan was married to Aarthi (30) and the couple has two children aged 11 and 7 years old studying in the Olalur government school.

The couple had a few misunderstandings and for the past year both of them were living separatelyand Velan was taking care of the two children.

On Monday during the lunchbreak, two men who entered the school premises in a car kidnapped both the children and escaped from the spot. Soon the school administration filed a complaint with the Chengalpattu Thaluk police and the police formed special teams and they found the children were in Ranipet with Aarthi.

On Tuesday early morning, the police rescued the children from Aarthi and they discovered that Aarthi had planned to kidnap the children with the help of Gokul, Saravanan and one of her female friends and took them to Ranipet.

The police who registered a case arrested Gokul (35) and Saravanan (30) and the search is on to nab the woman who is missing.

Meanwhile, the two children weresent to the Chengalpattu government home since Velan and Aarthi were fighting over who would take care of the children.