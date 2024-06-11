Mother dies, son injured after their bike rams by a lorry near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman died and her son was injured after their bike was rammed by a lorry near Tambaram on Tuesday.



The deceased Vijaya of Perungalathur who was returning from Tambaram Siddha Hospital with her son Rajaraman on a bike on Tuesday morning.

Police said when they were on the Tambaram-Mudichur Road a lorry which was out of control rammed the bike from behind and Vijaya who got stuck under the wheels died on the spot.

Rajaraman escaped with minor injuries and on information the Tambaram Traffic investigation police visited the spot and arrested the lorry driver Ramesh and further investigation is on.