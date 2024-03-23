More than half of Chennai feels sleepy during work hours, reveals survey

CHENNAI: While the jokes about feeling sleepy at work are very common, about 56 percent Chennaittes seem to have this concern, a recent survey revealed.

Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2024 survey on more than 10,000 participants by a private sleep and home solutions provider company has revealed that 56 percent of people feel sleepy during work hours and 40 percent of them also complained they do not feel refreshed upon waking up.

The report also indicated that Chennai had a 72 percent higher incidence of going to sleep in places other than their beds as compared to other cities.

About 40 percent of the participants of the survey by Wakefit, reported that they go to bed post 11PM, which is well past the ideal bedtime.

The report also revealed that 89 percent of Chennai residents wake up at least 1-2 times at night, suggesting disrupted sleep patterns.

Social media and mobile phones also lead to disrupted sleep and 56 participants admitted to staying up late hooked to their screens bingeing on OTT and 85 percent of them stated that they use their phones just before bedtime.

Meanwhile, work and worries towards the future also lead to late sleep schedule of 34 percent and 31 percent people in the city respectively.

When it comes to addressing sleep challenges, 41 percent of individuals in Chennai believe that avoiding digital devices before sleep can enhance sleep quality and 32 also emphasize on the role of a good mattress for a better sleep.

"With an increase in screen time and going to bed with your phone disturbs sleep, so a strict 30 min gap between screen time and sleep is mandatory. We forget the need of eating right before going to sleep. If we consume food after 7 pm or if we consume food high in fat and then go to bed, the quality of sleep is definitely going to take a hit. People should give due importance to their sleep and sleep about 6 to 7 hours everyday to help them wake up fresh," said Dr Sai Vignesh, internal medicine consultant at a private hospital in Chennai.