More than 2,500 BS students get jobs, promotions: IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras on Wednesday informed that it has enabled more than 2,500 Bachelor of Science (BS) degree students to get jobs or promotions.

According to the release issued by IIT-Madras, its BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, which is going to complete four years, has enabled more than 2,500 of its students to get jobs or promotions.

"More than 850 students have secured admission for Masters and PhD programs at esteemed universities such as Cornell University and Georgia Institute of Technology, US and Aalto University, Finland, among others, even being able to switch streams from their primary domain to Computer Science or Data Science," a release from IIT-M read.

Commending the course, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras said, "I am proud of the achievements of our BS data science program and its students. The program has opened the doors of IIT-M to anyone who is willing to work hard and is interested in learning. We hope to introduce more such programs to reach all sections of society.”

"The Program ensures equitable access to education even for the socially and economically challenged sections by providing fee waivers and other forms of support," he noted.

The tuition fee is completely waived for all female students with annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum (LPA) and male students with annual family income Rs 1 LPA, with the CSR support from companies such as Verizon, Renault Nissan, HSBC, Tata AIA, Sutherland, LTTS, L&T Thales, Dun & Bradstreet and Walmart, among others, besides donations from private individuals and support from various Government scholarship schemes.

More than 3,645 students have availed these benefits, allowing the students to focus on academics alone and not let monetary concerns hold them back